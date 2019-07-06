MONTPELIER — Main Street Alliance of Vermont welcomes Randy George, of Red Hen Baking Co., and Lindsay DesLauriers, president and COO of Bolton Valley Resort, to the state board. George succeeds Jen Kimmich, co-owner of the Alchemist, as chair of the board.
Main Street Alliance of Vermont is a statewide nonprofit organization committed to elevating the voices of small-business owners to advance public policies that support small businesses, their employees and the communities they serve.
