The Rutland Area Food Co-op in downtown Rutland has hired a new general manager. T.J. Allen was selected by the board of directors to succeed Zachariah Stevens, who announced his resignation in April after three profitable years, according to a news release.
Allen was born in England, but grew up in the Upper Valley of Vermont. After working for Whole Foods for a number of years, Allen and his family moved back to Vermont from Boston last fall.
Allen will be coming into the co-op after the previous general manager, Stevens, and staff were able to achieve three profitable years in a row, averaging over $2 million in sales each year. The co-op is owned by over 2,000 members.
