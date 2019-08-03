Rutland Regional Medical Center announced that Ananda Boyer, MD, FACOG, has joined Rutland Women’s Healthcare. Boyer is board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology with a clinical expertise in women’s health.
Boyer earned a bachelor's degree in biology from Goucher College, and a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Vermont College of Medicine. She completed her internship and residency in obstetrics/gynecology with the Beaumont Hospital system, and spent four years with the National Health Service Corps.
Boyer is a native of Northfield, and her husband, Andrew, is a radiologist in the Diagnostic Imaging Department at Rutland Regional.
