MANCHESTER CENTER — The Bank of Bennington recently announced that Nichole Babcock has joined the bank as a mortgage loan originator of their Manchester branch and their newest branch at 143 Woodstock Ave. in Rutland. Her nearly 10 years of banking experience includes business banking underwriter, loan origination and branch administration.
