MONTPELIER — The Main Street Alliance of Vermont announces Morgan Nichols has been named state director.
Nichols, a Vermont native, Emerge VT graduate, Stowe Select Board member and vice president of Stowe Vibrancy, comes to the organization with knowledge of local politics and community development, as well as experience in education, public service, event production and most recently, leadership development.
Main Street Alliance of Vermont is a chapter of The Main Street Alliance, a national organization that works with business owners on public policy issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.