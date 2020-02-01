MONTPELIER — North Branch Nature Center (NBNC) announced three administrative staff promotions:
Emily Seiffert of Montpelier has been named as NBNC’s Development and Communications Director. Lauren Esserman of Richmond has been promoted to Finance Director. Sean Beckett of Montpelier has been named as NBNC’s Natural History Program Director.
