BURLINGTON — North Star Leasing Co., provider of equipment financing solutions, announced the promotions of Jason Nadeau and Mike Wasko to the role of sales manager.
Nadeau and Wasko have been instrumental in identifying and securing new vendors, and now they will be responsible for the management, guidance and motivation of two individual sales teams, as well as their own vendor relationships.
