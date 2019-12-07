Elizabeth Novotny, Esq., of Chittenden County, became president of the Vermont Bar Association during the Vermont Bar Association's annual meeting.
With over 30 years of experience practicing law in Vermont, Novotny is currently the general counsel for the Mosaic Learning Center in Colchester and Morrisville, and a government relations specialist.
During Novotny's career she was a deputy state's attorney in Chittenden County, associate in the South Burlington law firm Perry and Schmucker, general counsel to the Department of Public Safety, and associate general counsel to the Department of Financial Regulation.
