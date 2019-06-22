Hinesburg — NRG Systems, Inc. announced that Evan Vogel has joined the company as president.
Vogel will move into his new role effective immediately. He replaces Justin Wheating, who retired as president of NRG Systems earlier this month.
Vogel brings more than 30 years of experience in power, energy and renewables to his new role, most recently overseeing marketing and engineering for Schneider Electric’s solar and energy storage business. He also led Schneider’s transition from hardware focus to include a unique, cloud-connected SaaS platform that drove double-digit growth.
