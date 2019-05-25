RICHMOND — Grace Oedel will lead Northeast Organic Farming Association-Vermont as the new executive director starting July 1.
Most recently, she served as the executive director of Ohavi Zedek Synagogue in Burlington. Prior to moving to Burlington, she established and directed Dig In Farm in Shutesbury, Massachusetts, a farm-based educational center.
