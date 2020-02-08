BURLINGTON — Northeast Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program (SARE) recently hired a new associate director, Heather Omand. She succeeds David Holm, who is retiring after managing the program for 20 years.
Omand has served as marketing and business specialist for Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association since 2014. In that role, she developed and managed farm viability education and outreach programs.
