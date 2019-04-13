COLCHESTER — The OneCare Vermont Board of Managers has appointed six new members: Dan Bennett, president and CEO, Gifford Health Care; Thomas Dee, president and CEO, Southwestern Vermont Health Care; Dr. Joseph Haddock, independent primary care physician, Thomas Chittenden Health Center; Tomasz Jankowski, president and CEO, Northeast Kingdom Human Services; Dr. Sally Kraft, vice president of Population Health, Dartmouth-Hitchcock; and Grant Whitmer, executive director, Community Health Centers of the Rutland Region.
The board has responsibility for oversight, strategic direction and guidance to the management team on its day-to-day activities.
