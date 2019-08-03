The OneCare Vermont Board of Managers has selected Vicki Loner, current OneCare Vermont vice president and chief operating officer, to serve as the chief executive officer. Loner will replace Kevin Stone who has served as interim CEO since late January and will be retiring to Cape Cod.
Loner has over 24 years of experience in health care, including her work as deputy commissioner for the Department of Vermont Health Access. She also served in clinical and managerial roles at MVP Health Care and BlueCross and BlueShield of Vermont.
Loner began her career as a registered nurse, completed her bachelor's degree in Health Care Administration and Nursing, and Master of Health Care Delivery Science degree from Dartmouth College.
