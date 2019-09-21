ARLINGTON — Mack Molding, custom plastics molder and supplier of contract manufacturing services, announced Tory Peeler has been appointed director of quality, overseeing quality operations for the company’s Northern Division.
Peeler previously was director of quality and compliance at Adhesives Research in Glen Rock, Pennylvania, and also worked at Becton Dickinson Diagnostic Systems in Baltimore, Maryland.
