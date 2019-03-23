MONTPELIER — Governor Phil Scott today announced the appointment of Heather Pelham as the deputy commissioner of the Department of Tourism and Marketing. Pelham joins the marketing team responsible for promoting Vermont as a top tourism destination and attracting 13 million visitors each year who contribute $2.8 billion in spending to the state.
For the last four years, Pelham has served as the state’s chief marketing officer. In addition to the deputy commissioner role, she will assume the title of chief marketing executive and will retain oversight of the Chief Marketing Office as part of the Scott administration’s efforts to ensure marketing and creative services are collaborative and accessible across state agencies.
Pelham has two decades of experience in marketing, creative services and project management.
