MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott announced the appointment of Heather Pelham as commissioner of the Department of Tourism and Marketing.
Pelham has served as the deputy commissioner of the Department since March and prior to that, as the state’s chief marketing officer for four years. She has two decades of experience in marketing, creative services and project management.
