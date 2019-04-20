WARREN — Peter MacLaren was awarded The 2019 Vermont Chamber Borden E. Avery Innkeeper of the Year at a ceremony honoring Annual Hospitality Award winners.
MacLaren and his wife Susan purchased the West Hill House B&B in April 2006. They have continued to renovate the inn, which was built as a family farmhouse in the 1850s, to include modern amenities while still maintaining the integrity and history of the building. A barn was added in 2003 to serve as a year-round meeting and event space.
