BURLINGTON — Rod Plemons, a FedEx Ground senior manager in Burlington, has received FedEx Ground’s Humanitarian Award, given to team members who reach out to help others in times of need and demonstrate behavior that rises above basic community responsibility.
Plemons volunteers for the Eight Days of Hope organization assisting victims of natural disasters. Most recently, he spent two weeks of his vacation time leading a team of volunteers in Houston, Texas, rebuilding homes damaged in Hurricane Harvey.
