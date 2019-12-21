RUTLAND — Rutland Regional Medical Center announced Kirk Postlewaite is named director of population health for the Community Health Improvement Department. He will be working with the hospital’s Community Health Team, community providers, OneCare and the state to help increase wellness across the Rutland region.
He served for the past five years as Communications and Development director at Washington County Mental Health Services Inc. in Barre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.