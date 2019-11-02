BURLINGTON — The Preservation Trust of Vermont has named Liz Gamache of St. Albans as its interim president. She is the organization’s second leader in its 39-year history following the passing of founding president, Paul Bruhn.
Gamache's experience includes community development and nonprofit leadership. She has served most recently as St. Albans mayor; held leadership positions in Vermont Electric Cooperative, Efficiency Vermont, Vermont Community Foundation; and been a board member of State of Vermont Downtown Board, Age Well Vermont and Lake Champlain Chamber of Commerce.
The Trust works to protect, restore and revitalize the buildings, businesses and gathering places that make Vermont special.
