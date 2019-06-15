BURLINGTON — Winooski resident Sarah Voigt Pritchard has been named as the chairwoman of the American Heart Association’s first CycleNation event in Vermont.
Originally from Proctor, Voigt Pritchard went to Hamilton College in upstate New York, then lived in Boston for a few years.
In her job at Pension Works, Voigt Pritchard designs and consults on retirement plans as a third-party administrator.
The event will take place on Thursday, Aug. 15, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Waterfront Park in Burlington. Funds raised will help the American Heart Association fight heart disease and stroke.
For information about CycleNation, visit CycleNation.org/Burlington or contact Nancy.Luke@heart.org.
