BURLINGTON — The American Red Cross New Hampshire & Vermont Region announced Roxanne Benzel has been awarded the Presidential Award for Excellence by the American Red Cross.
She is one of 25 American Red Cross volunteers and employees to be selected for this award presented to an individual, group of employees or volunteers who demonstrate exceptional performance or service in support of the Red Cross delivering on its multi-faceted mission.
Benzel is currently serving her third term on the Red Cross Board of Directors. and will be honored at the Annual National Awards Recognition Dinner in Washington, DC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.