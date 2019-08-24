CONCORD, N.H. — The American Red Cross of New Hampshire & Vermont recently announced new members of its board of directors for fiscal year '20, beginning their three-year terms:
Christa Corzatt (NH) vice president of Human Resources for Fidelity Investments; Eric Gagnon (VT), assistant dean for Facilities Administration and Planning at the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine’s Dean’s Office; Kate McInnis (VT) organizational development manager at Marathon Health; Emily Manire (NH) executive director of Nashua Center, an organization serving children and adults with developmental disabilities; Bryan Mjaanes (VT) vice president of Information Technology for Vermont Mutual Insurance Group; and David DeLuca (VT) vice president of Claims for Vermont Mutual Insurance Group.
