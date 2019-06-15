MONTPELIER — Renewable Energy Vermont announced five newly elected members to its board of directors: Lang Durfee of Bethel Mills, Inc., Kerrick Johnson of Vermont Energy Investment Corporation, Paul Lesure of Green Mountain Solar, Chris McKay of WEG Electric Corp., and John Spencer of Crown REC Services, LLC.
Lang Durfee spent the last 44 years in the family business, Bethel Mills, Inc., which recently celebrated its 238th anniversary.
Kerrick Johnson is Vermont Energy Investment Corporation’s strategy and corporate affairs director, who has 17 years in Vermont transmission and distribution utility work.
In 2017, Paul Lesure founded Green Mountain Solar, after gaining experience with AllEarth Renewables as its sales account manager for northern New England.
Chris McKay is currently the director of energy storage solutions for WEG Electric Corp., and has worked in the energy industry for over 20 years.
John Spencer in 2016 retired from VEPP Inc., a Vermont nonprofit corporation specifically formed to act as the purchasing agent of independent power in Vermont on behalf of the Vermont Public Utility Commission. He is now a principal with Crown REC Services.
