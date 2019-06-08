MONTPELIER — Renewable Energy Vermont (REV) announced that Sarah Tewksbury recently joined the team as communications and operations associate.
Tewksbury most recently served as a legislative committee assistant with the Vermont House Committee on Energy and Technology. Prior to that she was a field organizer on the successful re-election campaign for independent Senator Angus King of Maine. Tewksbury graduated from the University of Southern Maine in Portland where she earned her bachelor’s degree in political science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.