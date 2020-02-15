WAITSFIELD — Yestermorrow Design/Build School announced Britton Rogers as the 13th executive director of the institution where he has been involved for over 10 years in a variety of capacities as a student, staff member and instructor.
He holds a Bachelor of Architecture from University of Texas-Austin and a master's degree in Environmental Design from Yale. Rogers' extensive career experience includes running his own architecture and landscape design practice for over five years with projects in the Northeast, Texas and Colorado. He is a Licensed Architect, a LEED Accredited Professional and a Certified Master Gardener.
