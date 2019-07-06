Mark D. Rosalbo has joined the board of directors of the Home Builders and Remodelers Association (HBRA) of Vermont. He is a senior advisor with NFP and brings over 25 years of experience in the financial sector to the board.
The Association was established in 1957 to provide programs and services that make a difference to businesses throughout Vermont, focusing on state and local policy issues that help the building industry and the homeowners that they serve.
