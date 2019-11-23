RUTLAND — Rutland Regional Medical Center announced Tom Frank has joined the organization as vice president of medical group operations.
He comes from North Country Hospital in Newport, where he served as its chief operating officer (COO) for the past seven years. Prior to that, he spent seven years as the vice president of Finance for the Medical Group at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
