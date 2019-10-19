RUTLAND — Rutland Regional Medical Center announces Sarah Bache, Advance Practice Registered Nurse (APRN), recently joined the team at Rutland Women’s Healthcare. She will specialize in the comprehensive care of women throughout the lifespan, focusing on reproductive, obstetric and gynecological health.
Prior to joining Rutland Women’s Healthcare, Bache was clinical nurse manager in the Women’s & Children’s Unit. She holds an associate degree in nursing from Castleton University, Bachelor of Nursing from Western Governor’s University, and Master of Nursing in Women’s Health from Regis College.
