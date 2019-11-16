MONTPELIER – Sean P. Campbell recently joined Union Mutual of Vermont Companies as assistant vice president for Personal Lines Underwriting and Business Development.
He comes from Preferred Mutual where he served as director of Personal Lines Underwriting, manager of Underwriting, Casualty Operations, Liability Claims, and as Liability Claims specialist.
