MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott appointed Kim Gleason, of Essex, and Jenna O’Farrell, of St. Johnsbury, to the State Board of Education, filling the board vacancies of Mark Perrin and Stacy Weinberger, whose terms expired in March.
Gleason is the vice-chair of the Essex-Westford School Board and served on the Essex Town School Board since April 2007, as well as current treasurer of the Vermont School Boards Association Board.
O'Farrell has more than 20 years of experience working with children and families in Vermont's Northeast Kingdom, served as a teacher, school director and regional supervisor for Northeastern Family Institute and is current executive director of Northeast Kingdom Community Action.
