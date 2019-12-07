BURLINGTON — One of Vermont’s leaders in addressing substance use and addiction, Cynthia Seivwright, of Essex Junction, has been appointed to serve on the newly established U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) Interdepartmental Substance Use Disorders Coordinating Committee.
Seivwright serves as the director of the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Programs Division with the Vermont Department of Health.
