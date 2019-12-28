WATERBURY — Gov. Phil Scott has appointed Megan Tierney-Ward as the next deputy commissioner of the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living (DAIL).
Ms. Tierney-Ward has focused her career on ensuring older Vermonters get the help they need in the setting of their choice. A U.S. Army veteran and lifelong Vermonter, she was instrumental in Vermont winning the SCAN Foundation Pacesetter Prize for Affordability & Access in 2017.
