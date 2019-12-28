WATERBURY — Gov. Phil Scott announced the appointment of Adaline Strumolo to be the next deputy commissioner of the Department of Vermont Health Access (DVHA) within the Agency of Human Services. She will lead the department’s eligibility and enrollment, appeals and policy work.
Strumolo served five years in federal government, including health reform implementation at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
She holds a Juris Doctor from Boston University.
