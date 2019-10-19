The Vermont School Boards Association announces Sue Ceglowski as its new executive director, effective Nov. 8.
For the past year and a half, Ceglowski has served as the VSBA director of legal and policy services, overseeing the organization’s legislative and policy service and providing training, consultation and guidance to school board members across the state. Prior to her service at the VSBA, Ceglowski was an attorney in private practice and with the state of Vermont.
Nicole Mace, the current executive director of the VSBA, will be departing the organization on Nov. 7.
