NORTHFIELD — Norwich University announced the promotion of Mark Sullivan to associate vice president overseeing marketing and enrollment management at the College of Graduate and Continuing Studies (CGCS).
He will oversee the performance of the enrollment management process from marketing to admissions, enrollment, advising and retention within CGCS. He will also identify and implement best practices to constantly improve the CGCS enrollment management process to better serve Norwich’s online students.
