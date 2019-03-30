MONTPELIER — David J. Symock has joined Vermont Mutual Insurance Group as a senior marketing representative. He brings over 30 years of claims, underwriting, sales and marketing experience to his new role at Vermont Mutual, serving Connecticut and Rhode Island territories and will be based in Massachusetts.
Concurrent with his insurance experience, Symock also rose to the rank of Captain with the U.S. Army Reserves.
