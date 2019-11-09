BURLINGTON — TruexCullins announces the addition of three new employees: Stephen Poston, AIA; Kelsey Hatch; and Caroline White.
Stephen Poston, AIA, is a project architect at TruexCullins and brings over 20 years of design and management experience. Kelsey Hatch joins TruexCullins as the client engagement specialist, encompassing her experience in hospitality and marketing. Caroline White is an interior designer with the Residential Studio, a position to meet the growing demand for residential interior design work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.