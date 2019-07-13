The Rutland law firm of Facey Goss & McPhee P.C. announced that Harry R. Ryan and Eric J. Morgan have joined the firm. Ryan joins as a full shareholder and Morgan joins the law firm's team of associates.
Ryan is a trial lawyer with 40 years of experience. His civil litigation practice, in both state and federal courts, spans a variety of fields, including legal malpractice defense, product liability, premises liability, automobile liability, dram shop liability, construction accident liability, sports liability and general tort liability.
Morgan represents clients in areas involving complex commercial disputes, professional liability, personal injury, products liability, automotive liability, premises liability, construction defects, insurance coverage, and bad faith and extra-contractual liability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.