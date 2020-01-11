MONTPELIER — The Union Mutual Companies recently announced the promotions of David Bussman, Anna Grearson, Sarah Jarvis and Schuyler Ryan.
Bussman was named assistant vice president, innovation; Grearson was named director of communications and community relations; Jarvis was appointed by the Board of Directors to become an officer of the company as vice president and general counsel; and Ryan was named assistant vice president, finance.
