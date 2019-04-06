OAK BROOK, Ill. — The Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing announced that University of Vermont Medical Center emergency nurse Travis Beebe-Woodard is the 2019 Distinguished Trauma Certified Registered Nurse Award winner.
“I am honored to receive this award because it recognizes commitment to a standard and brings into focus the effort trauma nurses undertake to ensure they have the current working knowledge and expertise to give patients what they need,” Beebe-Woodard said. “Earning this award would not have been possible without the support of my colleagues and the pathway to certification established by UVM Medical Center that has removed every barrier for our employees.”
Beebe-Woodard grew up in East Dorset.
