WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The Veterans Affairs Medical Center welcomes Dr. Kevin Llewellyn, neuroradiologist, to their facility. Neuroradiology is a subspecialty of radiology focusing on the diagnosis and characterization of central and peripheral nervous system abnormalities, including those affecting the spine, head and neck, using neuroimaging techniques.
Dr. Llewellyn's recent career includes working as a partner and executive committee member at Triad Radiology Associates in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He first joined the VA in 2016 at Greenville Health Care Center in Greenville, North Carolina, under the Durham VAMC umbrella.
