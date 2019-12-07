BURLINGTON — After serving as Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility (VBSR) executive director for 14 years, Jane Campbell will be resigning her position to embark on the next chapter of her career.
She served as VBSR executive director from 1992-2002, then returned to lead the organization in February 2016. During 2002-2015, Campbell was the executive director of Copley Hospital Foundation and development director of the Vermont Historical Society.
