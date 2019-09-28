MIDDLEBURY — The Vermont Community Foundation announces the promotion of Stacie Fagan, who has worked since May 2018 as a senior philanthropic advisor at the statewide foundation, to vice president for philanthropy. She will oversee all aspects of the group, which helps fundholders find and fund the causes they support.
Prior to joining the Community Foundation, Fagan was the vice president for development at Vermont PBS and has held leadership positions at the American Wind Wildlife Institute, Environmental Defense Fund, Naropa University, Middlebury College and her alma mater, St. Lawrence University.
