Sarah Launderville, executive director of Vermont Center for Independent Living, disability rights organization, was elected president of the National Council on Independent Living recently.
She ran unopposed for the position and was voted in for a two-year term at NCIL’s recent annual meeting in Washington, D.C.
The Williamstown resident has headed up the VCIL since 2009.
