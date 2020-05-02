RUTLAND — The Vermont Center for Independent Living has added Ericka Jones as a peer advocate counselor for the Rutland office. In this role, she will work with peers to improve options for independent living in the community. Previously, she worked for the Center for Disability Rights based in Rochester, New York.
The nonprofit VCIL is directed and staffed by individuals with disabilities, working to promote the dignity, independence and civil rights of Vermonters with disabilities.
