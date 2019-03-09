MONTPELIER — The Vermont Economic Development Authority (VEDA) announced three changes to its board of directors, including a new chairman. Former chairman John Snow, of Charlotte, stepped down from his role on Feb. 17.
The newly elected VEDA officers are as follows.
Thomas Gallagher, of St. Albans, was elected VEDA's chairman. Gallagher has been president and CEO of the Peoples Trust Company since 2011.
Mike Tuttle, of South Burlington, is VEDA's new vice-chairman. Prior to his retirement in 2016, Tuttle served in various positions over a 25-year career with Merchants Bank and Merchants Bancshares, including the last 10 as president, CEO and director.
Steve Voigt of Norwich was elected VEDA's Treasurer. Voigt was president and CEO of King Arthur Flour from 1999 to 2014.
