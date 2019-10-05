BERLIN — The Vermont Chamber of Commerce announces three new members, Andrea Gagner, Kim Donahue and Sharon Rossi, to its board of directors.
Andrea Gagner is the CEO of 14th Star Brewing Co. in St. Albans. Kim Donahue is owner of the Inn at Round Barn Farm in Waitsfield. Sharon Rossi is CEO of FoodScience Corp. manufacturer of nutritional supplements based in Williston.
