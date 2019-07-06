RANDOLPH CENTER — Kellie Campbell was named the chief technology officer at Vermont Technical College.
Dr. Campbell most recently was both the director of information technology and an associate dean for online and non-traditional programs.
She received her Doctor of Education in Higher Education Administration from Northeastern University and her Master of Science in Business Management and Administration and Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Saint Michael's College.
