BURLINGTON — Vermont Housing Finance Agency has selected Chris Flannery as its new chief financial officer. Flannery comes to VHFA from Oak Ridge Financial in Minneapolis, where he served as managing director of structured finance.
As VHFA’s financial advisor from 2005 to 2017 while working at Piper Jaffray in Minneapolis, he advised VHFA and several other state housing finance agencies on bond structures, capital market opportunities and more.
